Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » NFL News » Patriots place Montgomery on…

Patriots place Montgomery on IR, elevate Humphrey to roster

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots veteran running back Ty Montgomery will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury.

To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was also signed to the practice squad.

Montgomery was limited in practices leading up to the Patriots’ season-opening loss at Miami. But he was active for the game, catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Humphrey signed with New England as a free agent in June, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was elevated to the active roster prior to the Miami game and saw limited action against the Dolphins before reverting back to the practice squad.

Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up