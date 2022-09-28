Panthers RB McCaffrey dealing with quad injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers star running back is dealing with another injury.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury.

McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team is taking measures to limit his workload given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.

Rhule said McCaffrey’s injury is something that “popped up” after the team’s 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Rhule will know about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

McCaffrey was hoping for an injury-free season after missing 23 of 33 games the previous two seasons with various injuries.

McCaffrey ran for 102 yards against the New York Giants and 108 yards against the Saints — his first two 100-yard rushing games since 2019 — the past two weeks, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He was limited to 33 yards rushing in the season opener against Cleveland.

He is currently tied for fifth in the league in rushing with 243 yards.

