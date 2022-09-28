RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » NFL News » Panthers RB McCaffrey dealing…

Panthers RB McCaffrey dealing with quad injury

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers star running back is dealing with another injury.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury.

McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team is taking measures to limit his workload given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.

Rhule said McCaffrey’s injury is something that “popped up” after the team’s 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Rhule will know about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

McCaffrey was hoping for an injury-free season after missing 23 of 33 games the previous two seasons with various injuries.

McCaffrey ran for 102 yards against the New York Giants and 108 yards against the Saints — his first two 100-yard rushing games since 2019 — the past two weeks, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He was limited to 33 yards rushing in the season opener against Cleveland.

He is currently tied for fifth in the league in rushing with 243 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up