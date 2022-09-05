HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » NFL News » Panthers add Anderson to…

Panthers add Anderson to provide veteran defensive line help

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 1:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers on Monday signed veteran defensive end Henry Anderson, giving them some added experience up front.

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Anderson has spent seven seasons in the league with 170 tackles and 11 1/2 sacks during his time with Indianapolis, the New York Jets and New England. He spent last season with the Patriots, playing in four games with three tackles.

The 31-year-old Anderson was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2015.

To make room on the roster, they cut defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

They also added two players to the practice squad Monday morning, signing safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Preston Williams.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up