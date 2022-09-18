Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » NFL News » Packers' Jenkins, Lazard active…

Packers’ Jenkins, Lazard active Sunday after missing opener

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are active for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears after missing the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota.

That means the Packers will have their top returning receiver and one of their top two offensive linemen making their season debuts. Jenkins will be playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 21.

Lazard had missed the Vikings game with an ankle injury.

The Packers remain without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who has appeared in just one game since tearing his left ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. Bakhtiari had been listed as questionable on the Packers’ Friday injury report.

Green Bay guard Jon Runyan Jr. is active for Sunday night’s game. Runyan had left the Vikings game early because of a concussion.

Joining Bakhtiari on the list of inactive Packers are safety Tariq Carpenter, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, tackle/guard Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

The Bears’ inactive list includes wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., defensive back Elijah Hicks, offensive lineman Michael Schofield III, defensive back Lamar Jackson, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and tight end Jake Tonges.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up