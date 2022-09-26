NFL Inactive Report

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DALLAS: QB Dak Prescott, WR Michael Gallup, TE Dalton Schultz, LG Connor McGovern, S Jayron Kearse, LB Luke Gifford, CB Nahshon Wright. NEW YORK: DL Leonard Williams, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Justin Layne, CB Nick McCloud, LB Tomon Fox.

