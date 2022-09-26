NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DALLAS: QB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DALLAS: QB Dak Prescott, WR Michael Gallup, TE Dalton Schultz, LG Connor McGovern, S Jayron Kearse, LB Luke Gifford, CB Nahshon Wright. NEW YORK: DL Leonard Williams, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Justin Layne, CB Nick McCloud, LB Tomon Fox.

