NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: WR Khalil…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: WR Khalil Shakir, S Jordan Poyer, CB Dane Jackson, C Mitch Morse, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Ed Oliver, DT Jordan Phillips. MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, TE Cethan Carter, TE Hunter Long, DT Raekwon Davis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS — CINCINNATI: RB Trayveon Williams, TE Drew Sample, G Jackson Carman, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Jay Tufele, LB Germaine Pratt. NEW YORK: QB Zach Wilson, WR Denzel Mims, TE Lawrence Cager, DL Bryce Huff, CB Bryce Hall.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — LAS VEGAS: OT Jackson Barton, RB Brittain Brown, DT Neil Farrell, C Andre James, S Trevon Moehrig, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Hunter Renfrow. TENNESSEE: DB Ugo Amadi, LB Bud Dupree, LB Ola Adeniyi, WR Kyle Philips, DB Anrews Adams, RB Julius Chestnut.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — PHILADELPHIA: S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, QB Ian Book. WASHINGTON: CB William Jackson III, DE James Smith-Williams, DT Daniel Wise, DE Casey Toohill, QB Sam Howell, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.