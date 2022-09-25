NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS — CINCINNATI: RB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS — CINCINNATI: RB Trayveon Williams, TE Drew Sample, G Jackson Carman, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Jay Tufele, LB Germaine Pratt. NEW YORK: QB Zach Wilson, WR Denzel Mims, TE Lawrence Cager, DL Bryce Huff, CB Bryce Hall.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — PHILADELPHIA: S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, QB Ian Book. WASHINGTON: CB William Jackson III, DE James Smith-Williams, DT Daniel Wise, DE Casey Toohill, QB Sam Howell, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner.

