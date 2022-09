NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MINNESOTA: RB Ty…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MINNESOTA: RB Ty Chandler, CB Andrew Booth Jr,LB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, TE Grant Calcaterra.

