Hurts, Eagles outclass Cousins, Vikings 24-7 in home opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Trying to prove he is the franchise QB for the Eagles in his second year, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive.

Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing — highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown — and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run.

He finished with 333 yards passing and a touchdown, and 57 yards and two scores on the ground.

Darius Slay intercepted Kirk Cousins twice in the second half. Cousins finished the game 27 for 46 for 221 yards and three interceptions. Justin Jefferson had six catches for 48 yards a week after he had 184 receiving yards and two TDs in a win against Green Bay.

BILLS 41, TITANS 7

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and Buffalo rolled past Tennessee.

The Bills followed a season-opening 31-10 rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by throttling an opponent that has been their nemesis in each of the past two seasons. Fullback Reggie Gilliam and linebacker Matt Milano, with a 43-yard interception return, also scored touchdowns for Buffalo.

Allen completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards and sat out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards.

Buffalo’s defense limited Tennessee to 182 yards of offense and 12 first downs, while registering two sacks and forcing four turnovers.

The Titans opened 0-2 for the first time since 2012.

Two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries while scoring on a 2-yard plunge. Ryan Tannehill finished 11 of 20 for 117 yards and was benched in the third quarter after his second interception.

