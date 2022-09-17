Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » NFL News » Falcons place RB Damien…

Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday.

Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games.

Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up