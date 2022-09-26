RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Cowboys’ Dalton Shultz, Giants’ Leonard Williams inactive

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 7:25 PM

Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Dalton Shultz and top New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams were inactive with knee injuries for the NFC East showdown on Monday night.

Both were hurt last week. Shultz had been listed as questionable while Williams was doubtful after not practicing. It marked the first time in his eight-year career he has missed a game.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons was active for the game despite practicing once for the Cowboys this past week because of an illness.

The Giants had starting outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) active for the first time this season.

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who was hoping to make his season debut after ACL surgery, was inactive. Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) had been ruled out on Saturday along with starting guard Connor McGovern.

Kadarius Toney, whose hamstring injury has been trending the wrong way this week, was inactive for New York along with fellow receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and starting cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix).

