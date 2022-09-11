September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Chiefs’ Reid takes over kicking duties after Butker injury

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 5:44 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has added kicking duties to his resume.

Reid was called into action after kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle on a kickoff in the first quarter Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Butker was taken off the field on a cart, but later returned to the sideline.

Reid made his first extra point attempt, but missed his second after the Chiefs took a 20-6 lead in the second quarter. He also boomed two kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Chiefs experimented with Reid at kicker during camp and he made an extra point in a preseason game.

