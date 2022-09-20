Browns’ Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t practice Tuesday because of a neck injury and…

Garrett needs just one sack to pass Clay Matthews’ team career record. He was held out of practice along with starting left guard Joel Bitonio, who is dealing with a biceps injury, as the Browns began preparing on a short week.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said “we’ll see” when asked whether Garrett or Bitonio will be available to face the Steelers (1-1).

The Browns are already going to be without end Jadeveon Clowney and can’t afford to be missing Garrett, one of the league’s best edge rushers. Clowney injured his right ankle in the second half on Sunday against the New York Jets and will sit out against Pittsburgh.

Stefanski didn’t have a timeline on Clowney’s return.

Without Clowney, the Jets were able to pay extra attention to Garrett, who had to sit out several plays down the stretch to catch his breath. The Browns were unable to put enough pressure on Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw touchdown passes in the final 1:22 as New York overcame a 13-point deficit and won 31-30.

Also, the Browns placed tight end Jesse James (biceps) and defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring) on injured reserve. They’ll have to miss at least four games. Stefanski said he didn’t know yet if either player will miss the rest of the season.

