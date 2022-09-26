Browns’ Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was involved in…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett was taken to a hospital, but did not give any specific details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Garrett was in the locker room following the morning workout.

It’s not yet known if Garrett’s playing status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

Garrett needs just one sack to become the team’s career leader. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday’s win over the rival Steelers.

One of the NFL’s most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games.

