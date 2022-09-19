Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » NFL News » Browns DE Clowney to…

Browns DE Clowney to miss Steelers game with ankle injury

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 1:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.

Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a strip sack in the first half, struggled to get to the sideline before being evaluated in the medical tent.

Clowney did not return and the Browns (1-1) blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose their home opener. He left FirstEnergy Stadium in a walking boot.

Without Clowney, the Browns were forced to play rookies Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright more, and they didn’t have their usual depth in the final minutes as they tried to hold off the Jets (1-1).

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not offer any specifics about Clowney’s injury or its severity. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his second season with Cleveland, which re-signed him to a one-year deal in May after he played well in 2021.

Stefanski said defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring) and tight end Jesse James (biceps) also will miss Thursday’s game.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured his ankle in the fourth quarter but finished Sunday’s game. Stefanski said Brissett is not on the injury report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | vSports

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up