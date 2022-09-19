Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Bills’ Dane Jackson driven away in ambulance after hit

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 9:00 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was placed on a stretcher and driven off the field in an ambulance after being struck in the head in a collision with a teammate on Monday night.

Jackson was moving his legs while lying on his back on the field as team doctors attended to him.

The hit occurred with 45 seconds left in the first half against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dove in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the collision. The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes.

The Bills did not immediately provide details on Jackson’s condition.

Jackson is a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

