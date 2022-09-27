RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Home » NFL News » Bears place receiver Pringle…

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.

The Bears also signed linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

Chicago (2-1) visits the New York Giants this week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Democrats unveil spending bill to finance government

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up