September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » NFL News » 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell…

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell sidelined by knee injury vs Bears

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.

Mitchell got hurt in the first half. He finished with six carries for 41 yards.

The 24-year-old Mitchell was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Louisiana. He had 207 carries for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games during his rookie season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up