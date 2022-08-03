WAR IN UKRAINE: Inspectors OK Ukraine grain ship | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO | UN to probe Ukraine prison killings | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes
Home » NFL News » Titans place reserve center…

Titans place reserve center Munyer on IR, sign 2 players

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds on Wednesday.

The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. Munyer, playing center behind starter Ben Jones and Corey Levin, left Tuesday’s practice early and went indoors with a trainer.

The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland’s practice squad and 2020 on Atlanta’s practice squad. Wright was released by Chicago last week.

Bonds played 10 games in the USFL this spring with one interception. Undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2019, he spent much of his first two seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad. He played four games for the Ravens in 2020. He also played for Memphis of the AAF in 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up