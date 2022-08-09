WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Titans add pair of safeties in Adrian Colbert, Elijah Benton

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 4:29 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans signed a pair of safeties Tuesday, adding Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton.

The Titans also waived cornerback Kenneth George and waived injured safety Michael Griffin II.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Colbert has started 22 of 39 games over five NFL seasons with San Francisco, Miami, the Giants, Cleveland and the Jets. Colbert was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 2017 out of Texas, and he has forced two fumbles with one fumble recovered and 109 career tackles.

Benton played one game for Cleveland as a rookie in 2020 after going undrafted out of Liberty. He had stints on the practice squads for the New England Patriots, Seattle and the Jets last season.

Griffin limped off the field during Monday’s practice.

