WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » NFL News » Seahawks coach Pete Carroll…

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team.

Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season.

The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

July was promising for TSP returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up