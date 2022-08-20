WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Home » NFL News » Panthers rookie QB Corral…

Panthers rookie QB Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night after his foot got stepped on.

Rhule would not say if the injury is season-ending, but did say the team is viewing it as a long-term injury. Corral is expected to need surgery to fix the tear.

The Panthers traded up in the third round of the NFL draft this year to get Corral.

With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold battling for the starting spot at quarterback this year, the Panthers viewed this as a developmental year for Corral. Now he will have to develop by studying the playbook and watching others as they go though plays in practice and in games.

“We will do the best we can to help him make the gains that he needs to make,” Rhule said.

Rhule had said the Panthers had intended to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but said the Corral injury could mean the team keeps only two if the rookie is placed on injured reserve.

“I hate it for him,” Rhule said. “I thought he was playing well too. … I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early in the game where he found some guys that were open and did some really nice things.”

Rhule said the Panthers plan to play most, if not all, of their starters in the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up