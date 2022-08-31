Panthers agree to terms with kicker Pineiro on 1-year deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Eddy Pineiro, pending the outcome…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Eddy Pineiro, pending the outcome of his physical exam.

Pineiro replaces Zane Gonzalez, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a groin injury on Tuesday.

Pineiro has made 86.1% (31 of 36) of his career field goal attempts in a combined two NFL seasons with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He made all eight field goal attempts last season with the Jets and was 9 of 10 on extra points in 2021.

He was 23 of 28 on field goals during his rookie season in 2019 with the Bears and was 27 of 29 on extra points. He spent the 2020 season on injured reserve with a groin injury and was released by the Bears before the 2021 season.

During his time in Chicago, Pineiro worked with new Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. He was the first kicker Carolina contacted after Gonzalez was injured.

