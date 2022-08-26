Mayfield has 2 TDs; Raiders top Pats to cap 4-0 preseason

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-0 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Mayfield, who was announced as the Panthers’ Week 1 starter earlier in the week, threw a 2-yard TD pass to D’Onta Foreman and a 19-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Shi Smith against Buffalo’s second-team defense.

The Bills rested all of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen. The Panthers played most of their starters into the second quarter, although running back Christian McCaffrey sat out.

Case Keenum struggled to move the Buffalo offense, going 8 of 13 for 46 yards with one interception that the Panthers (2-1) quickly converted into a touchdown.

The Bills (2-1) also held out punter Matt Araiza one day after the attorney for a California teenager accused the Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall.

Third-string quarterback Matt Barkley handled punting duties for the Bills, and even had a 53-yarder that pinned the Panthers inside the 10.

Carolina extended the lead to 21-0 in the third quarter after Sam Darnold ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Darnold later left on a cart to the locker room after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on his left ankle, causing it to bend awkwardly.

RAIDERS 23, PATRIOTS 6

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and Las Vegas finished the preseason undefeated after a victory over New England.

It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason.

Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will back up Derek Carr in the regular season, was 4 of 6 for 72 yards while running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown each scored a touchdown for Las Vegas.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 with his field-goal attempts and finished the preseason a perfect 9 of 9.

New England starting quarterback Mac Jones was 9 of 13 for 71 yards with one interception. Brian Hoyer finished 6 of 7 for 47 yards, while Bailey Zappe was 10 of 14 for 84 yards with an interception for the Patriots (1-2).

SAINTS 27, CHARGERS 10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram’s two touchdowns, and New Orleans defeated Los Angeles in both clubs’ preseason finale.

The Saints (1-2) did not escape the game without a potentially problematic injury, however. Rookie left tackle Trevor Penning, the second of two first-round draft choices by the Saints last spring, was taken to the locker room on a cart with an apparent left leg injury.

Winston completed his first two passes to newly acquired veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for 20 and 15 yards. He added a 19-yarder to rookie and first-round draft choice Chris Olave, followed by a 5-yard toss to running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara added a 13-yard run after that to set up Ingram’s 1-yard score.

Most of the Saints’ projected offensive starters played the opening series before getting the rest of the game off. The Chargers (0-3) played very few starters on either side of the ball.

Backup QB Chase Daniel, a former Saint, got the start for Los Angeles and completed 10 of 11 passes for 113 yards against a Saints defense that fielded a several starters. Daniel’s 38-yard pass to Jalen Guyton along the left sideline highlighted a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Larry Roundtree III’s 1-yard run.

COWBOYS 27, SEAHAWKS 26

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before Dallas rallied to beat Seahawks in Seattle’s final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson’s replacement.

A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Lock’s picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.

Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock’s second pass before the former Denver starter threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.

Dallas’ Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock’s second interception, setting up Will Grier’s 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.

The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

