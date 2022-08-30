RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Mason Crosby passes physical, makes Packers’ 53-man roster

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 8:13 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby’s chances of continuing his consecutive games streak are looking stronger.

Crosby had spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he passed his physical and was on the 53-man roster the Packers released Tuesday as they announced their final cuts. Green Bay cut Ramiz Ahmed, the only other kicker on the roster.

Crosby, who turns 38 on Saturday, had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee before training camp. He began his NFL career in 2007 and hasn’t missed a game, a span of 241 regular-season contests.

The Packers open their season Sept. 11 at Minnesota.

Crosby holds Green Bay franchise records in points (1,806), field goals (370) and extra points (696).

