WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » NFL News » LB Anthony Barr, Cowboys…

LB Anthony Barr, Cowboys agree to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Barr was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has played his entire eight-year career with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 and had a career-high three interceptions along with 2 1/2 sacks and 72 tackles last season.

Barr will join a linebacker group led by AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and 2018 Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch.

Dallas opened a roster spot by waiving rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

President nominates new OPM deputy director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up