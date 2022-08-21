WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
Home » NFL News » Giants top pick Thibodeaux…

Giants top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants’ preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury.

Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play from the Giants 15. It happened right after New York’s C.J. Board fumbled on a kickoff return.

Thibodeaux lay on the ground holding his knee as trainers ran on the field. A cart was quickly driven on the field to take him to the locker room but he got up and walked to the team’s medical tent to be examined. He was later taken to the locker room.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury, but the team said he would not return. Board sustained a rib injury on his return and he was ruled out.

Much was expected this season of the Thibodeaux, a freakish athlete out of Oregon who was considered one of the top edge rushers in the draft.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up