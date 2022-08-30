RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » NFL News » Eagles acquire defensive back…

Eagles acquire defensive back Gardner-Johnson from Saints

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints’ secondary.

But the Saints appear to be deep at the defensive back position and apparently were making little progress on a contract extension for Gardner-Johnson, who was due to become a free agent after this season.

Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to discuss whether the trade, which also included an exchange of late-round draft picks, was tied to Gardner-Johnson’s contract situation.

“That was not an easy decision. I love Chauncey,” Allen said. “He’s been big part of what we’ve been able to do here.”

Allen added that the Saints wouldn’t have dealt Gardner-Johnson “if I didn’t feel extremely confident in the group (of defensive backs) we had.”

Gardner-Johnson has five interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his three NFL seasons since the Saints selected him out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

The Saints also sent Philadelphia a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the later of the Eagles’ two sixth-round picks in 2024.

“We had a chance to acquire some more assets, so that’s the decision that we made,” Allen said.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Quantum computing's threat to cybersecurity — winter is coming

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up