Cowboys LT Tyron Smith injures knee in practice; MRI planned

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 10:59 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith exited practice early Wednesday night with a left knee injury that was to be further evaluated.

The team said an MRI was planned Thursday for the eight-time Pro Bowler. Smith has been hampered mostly by back, neck and shoulder injuries in recent years. He has missed at least three games each season since 2016, including a career-low two games in 2020 before season-ending neck surgery.

Smith was injured during 11-on-11 drills when he went to engage linebacker Leighton Vander Esch about 5 yards downfield before crumpling to the turf. He walked off the field without help and later walked past reporters outside the locker room without a brace or sleeve on the injured knee.

The Cowboys are counting on Smith and five-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin as the anchors on an offensive line that is young at the other three spots.

If Smith misses significant time, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith could replace him. Smith has been working at left guard but was the starting left tackle at Tulsa.

The defending NFC East champs, who lost a wild-card game at home to San Francisco in January, open the season at home Sept. 11 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

