Cowboys cut Hajrullahu; Maher only kicker on current roster

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, leaving Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster going into the final preseason game Friday against Seattle.

Hajrullahu and undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay started training camp on the Dallas roster, but the kicking competition in California didn’t go well.

The Cowboys added Maher while waiving Garibay two weeks ago. Maher was a 29-year-old rookie for Dallas in 2018 but was let go following 13 games a year later after going just 7 of 13 from 30 to 49 yards. He was 20 of 30 overall in 2019.

Maher didn’t kick during the pandemic-altered 2020 season before going 16 of 18 in eight games with New Orleans last season. The Cowboys decided not to bring back Greg Zuerlein after a shaky second season with them in 2021. Zuerlein is with the New York Jets.

Dallas placed tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on injured reserve, ending his season. The sixth-year player was dealing with an Achilles issue in camp.

The Cowboys waived cornerback Quandre Mosely and receiver Jaquarii Roberson. Linebacker Christian Sam was waived with an injury designation.

