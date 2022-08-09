WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 7:20 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday’s practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection.

The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal.

“It felt good. I usually do two-minute (situations) throughout parts of training camp, so it was pretty smooth,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “I don’t feel like it was anything different. It’s kind of like what we go through throughout. I usually pick a period or two out where I’m usually calling it, so it was easy.”

Staley is expected to be back at practice Wednesday. The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

Notes: Safety Derwin James missed another practice as his agent and the team continue to negotiate a contract extension. … The Chargers signed offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, who played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, and waived offensive tackle Andrew Trainer.

