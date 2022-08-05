WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Cardinals RBs coach facing domestic battery charges

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 3:29 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon has been charged in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May.

One of the counts is a felony that includes domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

An attorney listed as representing Saxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Friday.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Saxon has been placed on administrative leave. Kingsbury added that the team knew about Saxon’s arrest when it happened in May.

“We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “The matter is currently under review pursuant to league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings.”

ESPN first reported the arrest.

Saxon is a long-time running backs coach who has been with the Cardinals since 2019. He was the running backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2000 to 2019. He played eight years in the NFL from 1988 to 1995.

According to online records, the next step in Saxon’s case is on Aug. 25, when an attorney’s conference is scheduled.

