Allen, Bills topple Broncos 42-15; Lions slip past Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Denver Broncos’ backups 42-15 on Saturday.

Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing he and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are on the same page. Backup Case Keenum continued the scoring by closing out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives.

Acquired in a trade with Cleveland this offseason, Keenum bounced back from a sloppy preseason debut by finishing 16 of 18 for 192 yards and perfectly placed 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard.

Zach Moss rounded out the first-half scoring with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, while Duke Johnson scored on 2- and 8-yard runs in the second half.

Buffalo extended its preseason winning streak to 10 games. The run is the NFL’s second-longest active streak behind the Baltimore Ravens, who have won a league-record 21 straight, and play at Arizona on Sunday.

The Broncos took a step back after an encouraging 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.

Denver’s Brett Rypien finished 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to Eric Saubert with 10:55 remaining.

LIONS 27, COLTS 26

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Godwin Igwebuike’s 2-yard scoring run gave Detroit a late lead and the defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute to hold on for a victory in a preseason game.

Igwebuike’s tiebreaking score came with 4:03 to play. He had seven carries for 32 yards.

But most of the attention was focused on quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle.

Lions coach Dan Campbell and Colts coach Frank Reich did not play most of their starters following two joint practices between the teams earlier this week.

Blough got the starting nod one week after his late turnover cost the Lions a win and rebounded nicely. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to tie the score at 13 as time expired in the first half and finished 16 of 22 with 76 yards and one interception while rushing three times for 18 yards.

Boyle took over in the second half and threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Tom Kennedy on Detroit’s first series to make it 20-13.

But Sam Ehlinger connected with a wide-open Dezmon Patmon, who rolled over and stretched the ball across the goal line for a 50-yard score to make it 20-20.

