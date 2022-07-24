WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » NFL News » Vikings sign Booth, Ingram,…

Vikings sign Booth, Ingram, finish rookie deals before camp

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts Sunday as players began to report to training camp.

Booth, a cornerback, was a second-round pick out of Clemson, 42nd overall. Ingram, a guard, was a second-round selection out of LSU, 59th overall. The Vikings signed their eight other draft picks earlier this summer.

The Vikings announced 31 players who reported to team headquarters. The first wave included all rookies, some inexperienced returners, some players recovering from injuries and all three quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. The remainder of the players must report by Tuesday.

The first full-team practice is Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center, where the team shifted training camp in 2018.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up