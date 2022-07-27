WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Shirt off his rack: Eagles’ Brown buys fans No. 11 jerseys

The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 3:11 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown was ready to give the shirt off his back for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Well, at the very least, his jersey off the rack for football fans at an official team merchandise store in New Jersey. The receiver made some fast fans before his first training camp with the Eagles since he was acquired from Tennessee in April.

Brown said Wednesday at the first day of training camp that he was in the area and popped in the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, store to see if his No. 11 jersey was for sale.

It sure was. So Brown decided to buy his jerseys for everyone in the store, a cool savings considering the retail price is $129.99.

“I just wanted to show love,” Brown said. “I’m big on showing love. That’s just who I am.”

Brown posted an Instagram video of smiling fans behind him all in No. 11 jerseys (of Brown’s, of course, not for former, much-maligned QB Carson Wentz).

“We were in there and he said: ‘Hey, man. Go get a jersey on us.’ And to be honest, I didn’t think he was for real and then after, he really did. He bought us three jerseys,” fan Shane Natanni told CBS Philly.

Brown was a 2020 Pro Bowl pick with the Titans who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons. He can afford the jerseys, signing a $100 million, four-year contract with the Eagles, with $57 million guaranteed.

Brown spent time signing autographs for Eagles fans after the first day of practice.

“As soon as I came out here, I heard some cheers,” he said. “I definitely feel the love. Ever since I’ve been here in Philly, the city’s been showing me love and I appreciate it wholeheartedly.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

