WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » NFL News » Saints add Brown; Mathieu…

Saints add Brown; Mathieu excused for personal matter

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran NFL running back Malcolm Brown on the eve of their first training camp practice, general manager Mickey Loomis announced.

The Saints also have excused Tyrann Mathieu from the opening of training camp while the newly acquired safety and former LSU star attends to a personal matter.

The Saints hold their first practice of camp on Wednesday at their suburban New Orleans headquarters.

The signing of Brown adds depth behind top running back Alvin Kamara, who could face a multi-game suspension because of his arrest in Las Vegas that stemmed from a fight that resulted in an injury during the most recent Pro Bowl weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Brown has played six seasons for the Rams and spent last season with Miami. He has averaged 4 yards per carry for his career and has 12 touchdowns rushing to go with 46 receptions for 337 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints also added center Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan while waiving punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Martin, who is 6-4 and 295 pounds, was a second-round draft choice by Houston in 2017 and spent four seasons with the Texans and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has appeared in 79 career regular season games with 62 starts.

The 6-4, 251-pound Patchan is an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State who was first signed by Indianapolis in May and cut by the Colts on Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up