QB Malik Willis’ deal wraps up Titans’ 9-man draft class

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 2:28 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have wrapped up the last of their nine-man draft class just ahead of training camp by agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Malik Willis.

The Titans announced the deal Saturday, a day after agreeing to terms with their second-round selection, cornerback Roger McCreary.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Willis was the Titans’ second pick in the third round at No. 86 overall. He also was the third quarterback taken overall in the April draft, and he was the highest quarterback drafted by Tennessee since taking Marcus Mariota at No. 2 overall in 2015.

The Atlanta native started his career at Auburn before transferring to Liberty for his final two seasons. Willis wound up playing in 38 games and threw for 5,176 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 2021, he was responsible for 65.9% of Liberty’s total offense, throwing for 2,857 yards and 27 TDs and rushing for 878 yards and 13 more TDs.

NFL News | Sports

