Murray, Cardinals agree to contract through 2028 season

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 12:55 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday.

Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

The move brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn’t clear if the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.

Now that’s all cleared up and Murray can take the field for training camp next week knowing his football future is secure.

