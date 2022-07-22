WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Dolphins’ Jones on PUP, Campbell on non-football injury list

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 1:26 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones and defensive back Elijah Campbell when training camp opens next week.

Jones has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Campbell is on the non-football injury list. Both moves were announced by the Dolphins on Friday.

Jones had surgery in March on his lower left leg. He is entering his eighth NFL season overall and third with the Dolphins, after appearing in 30 of a possible 33 games for Miami in 2020 and 2021.

Campbell is entering his third season, his second with Miami, after playing in seven games with the Dolphins last fall.

