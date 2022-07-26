WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Can Europe live without Russian gas? | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
AP source: Bengals QB Burrow to have appendectomy

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 11:47 PM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a health matter.

NFL Network was first to report news of Burrow’s impending procedure.

The Bengals are coming off their first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes last season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Burrow is entering his third season with the Bengals. His first season ended early with a knee injury.

Cincinnati veterans reported to practice Tuesday ahead of the team’s first official training camp practice on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Burrow was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

