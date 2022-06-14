Richard Sherman joins Amazon’s Thursday Night lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Sherman has been hired by Amazon Prime Video as an analyst for their first season…

Sherman, a three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection, will be part of Prime Video’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. He had an 11-year career in the NFL, and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.

Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle before going to San Francisco for three. He was with Tampa Bay last season, but played only five games because of hamstring and calf injuries.

“We’re excited to welcome Richard right off the field and onto our set,” said Jared Stacy, director of Global Live Sports Production, Prime Video, in a statement. “Few people are better equipped to give insight into the modern NFL than Richard. Fans will love seeing his big personality and brilliant football mind on display.”

Sherman will join Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez on set while Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have been announced as the broadcasting team. Prime Video will make more announcements over the next couple of months. It will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25 before its first Thursday Night game on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

