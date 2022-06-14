RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » NFL News » Former Cowboys coach Garrett…

Former Cowboys coach Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season.

The network made the announcement on Tuesday.

Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC’s studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site.

Garrett has been an analyst during NBC’s coverage of the USFL this spring.

Garrett coached the Cowboys for 10 years (2010-19) and compiled an 87-70 record, including three NFC East titles. He was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants last season.

He also had a 14-year playing career in the league, and won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

HUD leaders aim to improve engagement by responding to employee feedback

New research puts internet of things at forefront of public-private partnerships

Marines aim to solve the DDIL challenge

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up