Ex-Bears DT Akiem Hicks signs a 1-year deal with the Bucs

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 12:12 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced the move Wednesday, with the 32-year-old Hicks likely to become a replacement for free agent Ndamukong Suh., who spent the past three seasons on one-year deals with Tampa Bay.

Hicks was a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2012. He spent three seasons and part of a fourth with them before finishing the 2015 season with the New England Patriots. He played the past six years with the Chicago Bears, starting all 77 games he appeared in and had 31 sacks.

In 138 career games, including 110 starts, Hicks has 40½ sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, but has been slowed by injuries two of the past three seasons.

