RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » NFL News » Bills promote Brian Gaine…

Bills promote Brian Gaine to take over as assistant GM

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills promoted Brian Gaine as assistant general manager, part of a series of moves announced on Tuesday to fill offseason departures.

Gaine replaces Joe Shoen, who left Buffalo after being hired to become the New York Giants GM.

Gaine has 24 seasons of NFL experience and spent the past three years as the Bills senior personnel adviser. He returned to Buffalo after spending the 2018 season as the Houston Texans general manager before being fired after 18 months on the job.

In other moves, Terrance Gray was promoted to director of player personnel, Mike Szabo takes over as a national college scout, Dennis Lock moves up to the position of senior director of football research and Matt Worswick was named team administration director.

The Bills announced several hirings, including Matt Bazirgan as senior personnel executive and Alonzo Dotson as a national college scout.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up