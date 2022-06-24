SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Bears LB Adams arrested, charged with firearm possession

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 7:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession, Chicago police said Friday.

Police said they recovered a weapon during a search of his vehicle in downtown Chicago on Thursday evening. He was also cited for possessing a high-capacity magazine within the city limits and metal-piercing bullets, a municipal code violation. Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

The Bears said they were made aware of the arrest Friday morning and are “gathering more information.”

“We will refrain from making any further comment at this time,” the team added.

Adams signed with Chicago in April after spending his first four seasons in Indianapolis and followed new coach Matt Eberflus to the Bears. Eberflus replaced the fired Matt Nagy after spending the past four seasons as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Chicago also has a new general manager, with Ryan Poles taking over after Ryan Pace was fired. The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.

