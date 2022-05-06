RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Packers sign each of their two first-round draft selections

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 6:45 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers signed both of their first-round draft picks Friday, with former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt agreeing to terms.

Walker played linebacker and Wyatt was a defensive lineman on Georgia’s national championship team last season. The Packers selected Walker with 22nd pick and Wyatt with the 28th.

The Packers also have signed five of their other draft picks — UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (third round), South Carolina outside Kingsley Enagbare (fifth) Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter (seventh), Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (seventh) and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (seventh).

