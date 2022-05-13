RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Lions sign DE Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7 million, 4-year deal

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 5:16 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday.

Hutchinson’s fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month.

The Lions also announced they signed 12th overall selection Jameson Williams, the standout wide receiver from Alabama who injured his knee late in the season, Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State edge rusher James Houston, and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.

Detroit signed 12 undrafted free agents as well before kicking off a three-day rookie minicamp.

