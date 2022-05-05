RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘home and fine’ after reported crash

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 1:59 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” on Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Stephen Jones, the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys, updated his father’s condition to The Associated Press.

Citing unidentified police sources, Dallas TV station WFAA reported that Jerry Jones, 79, was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reported emergency crews were summoned, and Jones sustained minor injuries.

A Dallas police spokesman told the AP the department doesn’t release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality. The spokesman confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash but didn’t offer any other details.

The crash involving Jones was the latest incident in a tumultuous offseason for the Cowboys.

An ESPN report in February revealed the club paid a $2.4 million settlement to four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders over allegations of voyeurism against a public relations director who retired a few weeks before the report. A week later, a woman who grew up in North Texas filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father.

The Cowboys also are awaiting a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting in which cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle. Joseph’s attorney says the second-year player was unarmed and “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

