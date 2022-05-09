RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:10 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

A starter for the team the past two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him Monday will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022.

Bradberry was signed as a free agent two years ago after a solid four seasons in Carolina. He started 31 games the past two seasons and was particularly dependable in 2020 with his pass coverage. He had three interceptions that season.

Overall, he made 100 tackles, 80 solo, with four interceptions and 35 passes defensed. Bradberry recovered three fumbles for New York.

The Giants attempted to trade the 28-year-old Bradberry, but his salary was an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.

