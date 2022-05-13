RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » NFL News » Bills sign 8-player draft…

Bills sign 8-player draft class; add 9 undrafted free agents

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed their entire eight-player draft class, including first-round pick cornerback Kaiir Elam, in time for the start of their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday.

The Bills also announced signing nine undrafted free agents, including two receivers: Appalachian State’s Malik Williams and BYU’s Neil Pau’u.

Williams earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his past three seasons, and finished fifth on the school list with 2,382 yards receiving and tied for seventh with 17 touchdowns. Pau’u led BYU with 46 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing the final three games with a season-ending leg injury.

Though Buffalo also drafted Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, the team’s depth at receiver could use replenishing following cutting Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders not re-signing after completing a one-year contract.

Other undrafted free agents signed by Buffalo were Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Tulsa cornerback Travon Fuller, Syracuse defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, UCLA tackle Alex Anderson, Northwest Missouri State tackle Tanner Owen, and Texas guard Derek Kerstetter.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

With Operation Allies Welcome, DHS reaps benefits of ‘as a service’ model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up